25 booked, 6 held in LPU firing case

Jalandhar, May 5

Six students of Lovely Professional University have been arrested for the law gate firing incident which took place in the wee hours of Saturday, injuring four persons.

An FIR was registered at the Satnampura police station in Kapurthala against 25 youths. Until today, six arrests have been made in the incident. While three youths were held yesterday, three arrests were made today.

An FIR was registered under Sections 307, 160, 148 and 49 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ashish, Adarsh Tripathi, Gaurav, Arpit, alias Boxer, Yash Rathi and Aman Chaudhary. They hail from Haryana.

One student of LPU-Phagwara had sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident while three others had received minor injuries during a clash.

