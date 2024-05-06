25 booked, 6 held in LPU firing case

Jalandhar, May 5
Six students of Lovely Professional University have been arrested for the law gate firing incident which took place in the wee hours of Saturday, injuring four persons.
An FIR was registered at the Satnampura police station in Kapurthala against 25 youths. Until today, six arrests have been made in the incident. While three youths were held yesterday, three arrests were made today.
An FIR was registered under Sections 307, 160, 148 and 49 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.
The arrested accused have been identified as Ashish, Adarsh Tripathi, Gaurav, Arpit, alias Boxer, Yash Rathi and Aman Chaudhary. They hail from Haryana.
One student of LPU-Phagwara had sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident while three others had received minor injuries during a clash.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians
Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC
Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...