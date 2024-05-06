INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 sector officers face action for negligence

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 5

Two sector officers from Banga and Nawanshahr were served notices by the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) of Banga for failing to appear for EVM training and polling party rehearsal that was supposed to take place on May 4 and 5. It has been alleged that the officials did not bother to inform about their absence from duty on both the dates.

Notably, a show-cause notice has been sent to both of them who are working as JE and SDO with the department. They had performed their duties as sector officers in the previous elections too.

In the letter that has been issued, the Assistant Returning Officer has stated that the duo did not participate in any of the important trainings which were necessary.

“EVM training and rehearsal of polling parties is important to ensure that elections take place smoothly. But your absence from both the trainings has shown irresponsible behaviour and is against the directions of the Election Commission of India,” the letter reads.

Both officials have been called on May 6 to submit a written reply in this regard. “If you fail to give any reply, then action would be taken under Representation of the People Act 1950 and Representation of the People Act 1951. The Returning Officer, Ropar, will be informed regarding this for further action,” the letter further stated.

