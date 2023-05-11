Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 11

Punjab Police have arrested five suspects, including a woman, after another low-intensity blast was reported near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday midnight-- the third explosion in less than a week.

Also read: Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers’ prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police ‘leniency’

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

The blast occurred just behind the Guru Ram Dass Inn. CCTV footage showed that the suspect allegedly threw the bomb from the second floor of Guru Ram Dass inn into 'galiara', or the pathway around the Golden Temple.

The suspect threw the bomb from the window of a washroom in the Guru Ram Das Inn.

#Golden Temple Amritsar #punjab police #SGPC #Sikhs