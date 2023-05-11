Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, May 11
Punjab Police have arrested five suspects, including a woman, after another low-intensity blast was reported near the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday midnight-- the third explosion in less than a week.
Also read: Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers’ prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police ‘leniency’
Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle
The blast occurred just behind the Guru Ram Dass Inn. CCTV footage showed that the suspect allegedly threw the bomb from the second floor of Guru Ram Dass inn into 'galiara', or the pathway around the Golden Temple.
The suspect threw the bomb from the window of a washroom in the Guru Ram Das Inn.
A low-intensity blast took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on May 6. The second one occurred in the area in less than 30 hours after the first blast.
Among the suspects arrested included a newly-wed couple from the Guru Ram Das Sarai. One of the suspect had thrown the explosives from bathroom of the sarai towards the Galliara.
They were staying in room number 225 of the sarai. The police recovered two bags from them. Some torn papers were also recovered.
The third blast occurred at around 12.12am. After hearing the blast the people informed the police. It took around half-and-hour for the police to locate the place.
#WATCH | This is the failure of the Punjab govt. We will strengthen our own task force now. We urge police to hold a thorough probe into the matter: HS Dhami, Pres, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on three low-intensity explosions near Amritsar's Golden Temple in a week pic.twitter.com/r7Yj7uFJ05— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023
#WATCH | Amritsar: Visuals from outside the building of Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas from where suspects were rounded up in the aftermath of a loud sound, that was heard near the Golden Temple, which, as per the police, could be another explosion.#Punjab pic.twitter.com/CXzms3FdYw— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the government should probe such cases seriously. He said apparently these instances have been happening to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab.
Police have seized bags from the five arrested.
None of the five arrested persons is part of any known terrorist group, said police sources
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple
The suspect threw the bomb from the window of a washroom in ...
Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'
Announces to install CCTV cameras on Heritage Street leading...
Enforcement Directorate summons NCP leader Jayant Patil in money-laundering case
Patil, who is the Maharashtra NCP chief, has been asked to a...
Imran Khan's close aide Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested as unrest grips Pakistan
A video shared by Qureshi's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party o...
What is the corruption case against Pakistan's Imran Khan?
Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday by an anti-graft agency o...