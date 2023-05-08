Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 8

Another blast rocked the holy city of Amritsar on Monday.

The blast occurred on Heritage Street on the way to the Golden Temple. No one was injured.

The incident happened at around 6.30 am. The police and forensic teams have reached the spot and are taking samples for examination.

On Saturday night, a mysterious blast in the area had left six persons, including tourists, injured and led to panic.

The forensic examination report of that is yet to arrive.

Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh said they could acertain anything only after the FSL team's investigation.