PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, May 8
Another blast rocked the holy city of Amritsar on Monday.
The blast occurred on Heritage Street on the way to the Golden Temple. No one was injured.
The incident happened at around 6.30 am. The police and forensic teams have reached the spot and are taking samples for examination.
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast in the area had left six persons, including tourists, injured and led to panic.
The forensic examination report of that is yet to arrive.
Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh said they could acertain anything only after the FSL team's investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...