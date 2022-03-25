Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 25

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday said he had received a complaint on the newly launched anti-corruption helpline.

In a tweet, the CM said, “I received a complaint on our anti-corruption action helpline. Directed the authorities for immediate investigation, those caught asking for bribes will face severe consequences. Corruption won't be tolerated in Punjab now.”

The anti-bribery helpline ‘9501 200 200’ has received around 20,000 complaints so far. However, a majority of these do not have an audio or video proof to support the claim.