Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 28
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has slammed the Centre’s recent decision about the rules governing the Chandigarh administration employees.
According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chandigarh administration’s employees, who are currently working under the Punjab service rules, will now come under the central civil services rules.
Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh…— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 28, 2022
Reacting to this, Mann put out a tweet saying, “Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh…”
Meanwhile, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema also accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to usurp the rights of Punjab over Chandigarh, by announcing to impose central service rules over UT employees.
He said the Centre is deliberately taking steps to take away Punjab’s claims over Chandigarh. He said the Punjab government is opposed to this. “We will take the fight to the people,” he said.
