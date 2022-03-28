Chandigarh staff to get central service benefits: Shah

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 27

Employees of the UT Administration, who are at present working under the Punjab service rules, will now come under the central civil services rules. Among the major benefits will be the enhancement of retirement age from 58 years to 60 years.

Home Minister Amit Shah today announced that the central civil services rules would now apply to the employees of the Chandigarh Administration. “The Union Cabinet has already approved it and the notification regarding this will be done tomorrow. It will be implemented from the coming financial year (April 1),” said the Home Minister at the inauguration of the police houses in Dhanas.

‘Command centre to bring about drastic change’ The biggest task is to create an integrated command and control centre, which is going to bring about a drastic change in all areas of civil administration in Chandigarh in the coming days. Many civil facilities will be monitored from a single command centre and there will also be a system to upgrade them. —Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah said under these rules, the retirement age of the employees would get increased from the current 58 years to 60 years. Also, the women employees will now have two years of child care leave in place of the existing one-year leave.

The Home Minister said it would benefit the employees who were related to the education stream. Also, it would bring other benefits such as an increase in child education allowance. He told the gathering that during the tenure of the BJP government, naxal and terrorist attacks had drastically come down. He claimed more than 9,000 terrorists had surrendered. On the issue of drugs, Amit Shah said, “Narcotics has been a major issue from Kashmir to Chandigarh, even up to Haryana. We have arrested a record number of accused involved in the illegal trade and in next two-three years, we will take our drive against narcotics to the peak.”

Employees hail move

President of the UT Cadre Educational Employees Union Swaran Kamboj said, “It is a big and happy day for us. We have been raising this demand for a long time. We thank the Home Minister.”

Angrej Singh, general secretary, MC’s Engineers Association, said, “Other than many central benefits, it will also enhance chances of promotion of UT employees. There will be no tussle of deputations. We are very happy with this decision.”

President, UT Employees Housing Scheme, Dharminder, said, “It will result in many benefits such as an increase in retirement age, conveyance allowance, children education allowance, travel allowance and others. It will be a big boost for the employees.”