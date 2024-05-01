Inter-district gang of robbers busted

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 30

The Kapurthala police, headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta, claimed to have busted an inter-district gang of robbers and solved the money exchanger loot case at Chiherru village near here on April 22. The police also arrested three of the gang members.

SSP Gupta said the suspects had been identified as Kulwant Rai, Harsukhdeep Singh, alias Sagar, and Jai Deep, residents of Chandpur village, Jalandhar.

Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the police recovered a mobile phone and Rs 22,750 from their possession.

The suspects, along with a woman member of the gang, allegedly looted Rs 65,000, two mobile phones, a purse containing Aadhaar card, PAN card and a driving licence from a money exchanger, Dharam Paul, after ransacking his shop on April 22.

The police also recovered a motorcycle bearing registration number PB-08EA-5322 used in committing the crime.

Balwinder Singh Bhullar, Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Phagwara, said the suspects were produced before the Judicial Magistrate, who sent them to the police remand till Wednesday for further interrogation.

SP Bhatti said the suspects had a criminal past. Two cases were registered against Kulwant in 2022 and 2023. Three cases were registered against Harsukhdeep in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, while a case was registered against Jai Deep last year.

