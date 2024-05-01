In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Archit Watts
Lambi (Muktsar), April 30
As AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Congress nominee Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu are contesting the Bathinda parliamentary poll against SAD’s three-time MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, their next generation has hit the ground in the Badal bastion.
Khuddian’s sons — Sumeet and Ameet — are regularly touring the constituency for the past one month. Besides, their cousin Randhir Singh Dhira is also campaigning for Khuddian. In their speeches, they are highlighting the achievements of their grandfather, former MP Jagdev Singh Khuddian, and the works done by the AAP government in the state.
Similarly, Jeet Mohinder’s son Gurbaaz is highlighting his father’s achievements as an MLA and non-performance of his all rivals. During the 2022 Assembly poll, Gurbaaz had managed his father’s election campaign on social media.
Earlier, Harsimrat was campaigning solo. Now, Sukhbir has been campaigning for her for the last three days. Unlike the past, Harsimrat’s daughter Harkirat Kaur and son Anantveer Singh Badal are yet to hit the ground, while Gurleen has never campaigned. Harsimrat’s brother Bikram Singh Majithia would also campaign for her in the coming days.
BJP nominee Parampal Kaur Sidhu and her husband Gurpreet Singh Maluka, who is a former chairman of Bathinda Zila Parishad, are actively campaigning in the constituency. Parampal’s father-in-law and senior SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka has suspended his political activities.
SAD (A) candidate Lakha Sidhana, a gangster-turned-activist, is campaigning along with his friends.
