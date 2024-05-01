Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 30

The police have cracked a blind murder case of a woman in the Gobind Nagar area on the Sultanwind Road within 24 hours of the incident. The arrested suspect is a 17-year-old minor boy, a native of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Presently, he was residing at Drummanwala Bazar on Sultawind Road. The suspect is a hardcore criminal and is already facing two cases, including one of theft of Rs 6 lakh and another of an attempt to rape an eight-year-old girl.

The suspect was aware that the victim lived alone. He also knew where she kept money at her house. On the day of the murder, he went to victim’s house to commit theft. When Rozi recognised the suspect, she confronted him. The suspect stabbed Rozi on her neck several times with a knife as he wanted to conceal his identity from her. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar

Shockingly, the deceased Harpreet Kaur, alias Rozi (42), used to help the suspect financially and also gave free tuition to him. The suspect was well aware about Rozi’s home and had planned a robbery at her residence.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, said considering the sensitivity of the case, an investigation was conducted by Navjot Singh, ADCP-3, Gurindbir Singh, ACP (East), and Sukhbir Singh, SHO, Division B police station. The team cracked the case within 24 hours and recovered the knife used in the murder, the CP said.

Bhullar said the suspect was aware that the victim lived alone and also knew where she kept the money at her house. On the day of the murder, he went to victim’s house with an intention of committing a theft. When Rozi recognised the suspect, she confronted him. The suspect stabbed Rozi on her neck several times with a knife as he wanted to conceal his identity from her, the CP said. After killing Rozi, the suspect fled from the spot, the CP added.

The victim was unmarried. Her parents had died around 12 years ago and since then she had been living alone in the house. The victim was adopted by her uncle and aunt when she was a child. She was drawing her uncle’s pension, who retired from the Department of Post. She used to donate money to the poor and needy persons, besides distributing sweets among children in the neighbourhood.

On April 28 evening, when a child came to victim’s house to ask for a chocolate, she found her lying in a pool of blood. The child raised an alarm and people from the neighbourhood gathered at the spot. The victim bore sharp weapon injuries behind her neck. The knife used in the crime was also found near the spot.

