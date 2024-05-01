PSEB Class VIII: Ayesha, Ravneet top district, share fourth spot in Punjab

Ludhiana, April 30
The Punjab School Education Board today declared the results of Class VIII. Ayesha from Senior National High School, Krishna Nagar, and Ravneet Kaur from Dashmesh Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, have stood fourth in the state and first in the district by scoring 596 marks out of 600 (99.33 per cent).
Sehejpreet Kaur from Government Senior Secondary School, Begowal; Pallavi from Children Valley Public Senior Secondary School and Gursimran Kaur from Dashmesh Public High School, Mehdoodan, have stood fifth in the state and second in the district by scoring 595/600 marks, while Shivam Mishra from Children Valley Public Senior Secondary School came in sixth in the state and third in the district with 594 marks.
A total of 2,91,917 students had appeared in the Class VIII exams, of which 2,86,987 passed (98.31 per cent). As many as 4,641 students will reappear while 289 results were withheld by the board. In the district, 41,959 students had appeared of which 41,030 passed the exams. Of the 323 students on the merit list released by the PSEB, 45 are from the district.
