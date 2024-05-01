Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Tarn Taran, April 30
The Sadar police have arrested two members of an extortion gang. They were involved in a firing incident at Pandori Gola village on March 14.
SSP Ashwani Kapur said the arrested suspects were identified as Navraj Singh Nav and Gurlal Singh, residents of Varpal village. Their accomplices were identified as Satta, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan, and Jaisal, a resident of Chambal village.
The SSP said a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Arm Act had been registered against the suspects by the Sadar police. The suspects had demanded Rs 20 lakh ransom from one Jasbir Singh Sona, a resident of Tarn Taran, who had a goldsmith shop in Pandori Gola. When Jasbir refused to pay ransom, the suspects went to his shop and opened fire.
The police recovered one country-made pistol with two cartridges from the suspect. Satta was the kingpin of the gang and was running his module from foreign shores.
