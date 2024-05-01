PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

PGIMER has received donation with an endowment of Rs 2 crore to the Poor Patients Welfare Fund.

The generous contribution was made by Ashok Kundra, a retired IAS officer, in the memory of his late father Atma Ram Kundra for providing the needy patients treatment, procedures, tests, implants and medicines etc.

Kundra accompanied by his wife Sunanda presented a cheque of Rs 2 crore to Dr Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER. The annual interest thereon will contribute to the fund in providing treatment and care to those who cannot afford it.

