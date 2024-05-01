 Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

Saxena visits the DAV school in Model Town area that had also received the threat

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

Students come out of the DPS School after a bomb threat was received by the school via e-mail, at Sector 30, in Noida, on Wednesday, PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 1

Lt Governor VK Saxena said Delhi Police had traced the origin of the bomb threat emails that were sent to multiple schools in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, and assured that the culprits would be given strict punishment.

Officials said the bomb threat appeared to be hoax and there was no reason to panic.

Saxena visited the DAV school in Model Town area that had also received the threat.

The L-G said Delhi Police responded quickly to the bomb scare and began action after cordoning off and searching the premises with bomb disposal teams and dog squads.

Delhi was fully alert to prevent any untoward incident, he said at the school.

"Delhi Police have found out from where these emails are coming. Investigation is going on. I would just say that the culprits will not be spared and strict punishment will be given for disrupting peace and harmony," he said.

Panic gripped school students and parents early morning on Wednesday after at least 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the bomb threats appear to be a hoax call and that there was no need to panic.

Police in Delhi and Noida said they had found nothing after searches at the school. 

#VK Saxena


