Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her giving a new meaning to conventional marriage

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 1

A man in a village in Bihar has found himself in an unconventional matrimonial situation.

Sikandar Yadav, 45, confessed to being romantically involved with his mother-in-law, Geeta Devi, 55.

The affair was discovered by Geeta’s husband, Dileshwar Darve, who brought the matter before the panchayat. Here, Sikandar openly admitted to his love for his mother-in-law.

The panchayat agreed to their marriage, following which Sikandar and Geeta underwent a court marriage to legalise their relationship.

#Bihar