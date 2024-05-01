Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her giving a new meaning to conventional marriage

Chandigarh, May 1
A man in a village in Bihar has found himself in an unconventional matrimonial situation.
Sikandar Yadav, 45, confessed to being romantically involved with his mother-in-law, Geeta Devi, 55.
The affair was discovered by Geeta’s husband, Dileshwar Darve, who brought the matter before the panchayat. Here, Sikandar openly admitted to his love for his mother-in-law.
The panchayat agreed to their marriage, following which Sikandar and Geeta underwent a court marriage to legalise their relationship.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police
The schools are evacuated after local police are informed ab...
Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena
Saxena visits the DAV school in Model Town area that had als...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur tomorrow; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign
Goldy resigned from the Congress days after he expressed his...
Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis
Verma--the 1991-batch IPS officer--will replace Sanjay Kundu...