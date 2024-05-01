PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

Avneet Kaur
Jalandhar, April 30
As many as 18 from Jalandhar made it to the state merit list of 320 students in the PSEB Class XII exams, the results of which were declared this evening.
Among these achievers, nine students are from Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, one is from Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Phillaur, while the remaining eight students are from private schools.
Despite an increase in the number of students making it to the merit list as compared to the previous year, the overall performance of the district witnessed a decline this year.
Last year, Jalandhar held eighth position in the state, with an overall pass percentage of 93.97. However this year, the district’s performance slipped slightly, witnessing an overall pass percentage of 92.98 and securing 11th position among all districts in the state. Out of 20,227 students who appeared for the PSEB Class XII exams, 18,807 students passed.
Lipika, a student of SP Prime Senior Secondary Public School, Deol Nagar, bagged the first position in the district with 98.6 per cent marks in commerce stream, scoring 493 out of 500. Rishabh Sharma, a student of DAV Collegiate Senior Secondary School, bagged the second position with 98.2 per cent in medical stream.
The third position in the district was shared by Anu Bhatia and Janvi, both students of Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students. They both secured 98 per cent marks in non-medical stream.
Other merit holders in the district include Manvi Rai from SP Prime Senior Secondary Public School, Tamanna Latta and Palak from HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School, Arti, Sagar, Gautam, Priyal, Alok, Gagandeep and Sunaina, all students of Meritorious School, Kanchan Rai from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Phillaur, Priya from Shaheed Bhai Tara Singh Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Mandi, Jalandhar, Kamalpreet Kaur of Tagore Model Senior Secondary School, Nakodar, and Bhumika of SD Public Senior Secondary School, Apra, Jalandhar.
Lipika attributed her success to her parents and teachers. “I used to revise every lesson immediately after it was taught at the school. Before exams, I doubled my study hours and devoted seven to eight hours on studies each day,” she said.
Daughter of Krishan Gopal Sharma, a marketing manager in a private company, Lipika said she wanted to clear PCS (J) exam and become a judge. “My ultimate goal is to make my parents proud,” she said.
Rishabh also shared his success mantra, which revolved around hard work and consistency in his studies. “I maintained a daily study routine. During the exams, I focused solely on revising all lessons,” he said.
Son of Harinder Kumar Sharma, an accountant by profession, Rishabh says he aims to become a doctor.
Sources in the Education Department claimed that despite the government’s focus on promoting its flagship programme “School of Eminence,’ students from Meritorious Schools dominate the merit list.
“With Meritorious Schools already equipped with top-notch facilities and a proven track record in preparing students for competitive exams, there is a clear call for the government to pivot its attention towards enhancing these institutions. It’s time to recognise and bolster the potential of Meritorious Schools which would ensure that they continue to excel and uplift students to greater academic heights,” they said.
Class VIII results
In PSEB Class VIII results declared on Tuesday, Jalandhar district achieved an overall pass percentage of 98.2, securing 14th position among all districts in the state. Out of 21,599 students, who appeared for the exams, 21,210 passed. As many as 16 students from Jalandhar secured positions in the state merit list.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...