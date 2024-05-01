Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 30

Congress candidate Manish Tewari today dared BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to an open debate. Taking to social media platform X, Tewari wrote, “I challenge Sanjay Tandon for an open debate on local, national and international issues at a time and place of his choosing. Any nonpartisan citizens’ platform, media house, TV channel or academic institution can host the debate. Let the people of Chandigarh judge who should represent them in Parliament. Await Sanjay Tandon’s response.”

Sanjay Tandon

Leaders’ posts on X “I challenge Sanjay Tandon for an open debate on local, national and international issues at a time and place of his choosing. Let the people of Chandigarh judge who should represent them in Parliament.” “Tewari ji, please first explain to the voters the reason you have made a shift from Ludhiana to Anandpur Sahib in the last election and from Anandpur Sahib to Chandigarh in this election.

The former Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting also posted his video message to challenge the former city BJP president for a debate. “Main aim of Parliament is to enact laws. Debate on sensitive national and international issues is held there. Sometimes, there is an opportunity to raise local issues also. I directly challenge my opponent BJP’s Sanjay Tandon for the open debate… Chandigarh residents will be able to evaluate and see capabilities of the person whom they want to send to Parliament.”

In the evening, Tandon replied to Tewari on X: “Tewari ji, please first explain to the voters the reason you have made a shift from Ludhiana to Anandpur Sahib in the last election and from Anandpur Sahib to Chandigarh in this election. Why did you run away from contesting in Anandpur Sahib or Ludhiana this time around? Please explain this before asking for an open debate.”

Replying to Tandon's post, the Congress leader, said on X, "Dear @SanjayTandonBJP ji a.k.a Anil Masih ji. If you have the conviction of courage please accept my challenge for an open debate. Before asking me such inane questions please also recall that your respected father Late Balram Ji Tandon ji for whom I have the greatest personal respect also contested from Amritsar and Rajpura assembly constituencies."

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra replied to Tewari on X, "Mr Tiwari, Chandigarh seeks clarity! Where were you during Chandigarh's time of need amidst Covid? Why did you abandon Anandpur Sahib? Ludhiana awaits the promised 10,000 crore investment. As a Cabinet minister, what's your achievement for Chandigarh? And why the silence over Chandigarh's 650 crore looting by Congress and ration card scam? No more evasion on 2G, Railway, Commonwealth, coal scams and a number of other scams. Congress looted India."

