Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

The Congress has fielded Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat. Sidhu contested his first and last Assembly poll on SAD ticket from Talwandi Sabo in 1997 and 2022, respectively, and lost. Earlier, he had joined the Congress and won in 2007 and 2012. But in 2014 LS poll, he again joined SAD. In an interview with Sukhmeet Bhasin, he says his priority will be to upgrade healthcare, set up stadiums and parks and resolve contaminated water issue in Bathinda. The excerpts:

Last year, you were with SAD and now you are contesting against it. How big a challenge is it for you?

The challenge isn’t mine, it’s theirs. In the Bathinda constituency, former MLAs and influential leaders are conspicuously absent from their side. My pivotal role in the last 2019 LS election made them taste success, but it seems the party is now being run more like a private limited company.

What are the ground issues in Bathinda?

In Bathinda, numerous issues persist, from healthcare and education to farmers’ concerns. Unemployment remains a significant issue, contributing to the rising crime rate. Our water sources are contaminated, demanding an in-depth research and the establishment of institutes to combat pollution. Industrial development is crucial to address unemployment, with stress on setting up of ancillary units. Sadly, farmer suicides are still continuing and their wages remain inadequate. Basic necessities are still unmet and youth unemployment persists as a pressing issue.

What is your agenda for Bathinda?

A health institution will be established in Mansa. My priority will be to develop a stadium, park and create healthcare facility to uplift this region. Farmers here and in Mansa are grappling with severe water shortage. This issue will be resolved by laying pipes in canals and at tail-end areas.

The Congress performed poorly in nine Assembly segments in 2022. What is the position now and how do you plan to revive the party in this poll?

With increasing awareness about the true intentions of AAP, I foresee the Congress reclaiming the top position in every Assembly segment. Moreover, the BJP has lost its moral authority to contest due to the deaths of over 700 farmers during protests against the three farm laws introduced by the party. As for SAD, voters are unlikely to forget the sacrilege incident and the Badals’ failure to deliver justice in those cases.

There are some disgruntled people within the party, including Khushbaz Jatana, who have not yet joined the campaign. Have you contacted them?

There is no internal discord within the Congress and we stand as a united family. While minor differences may arise, you can expect to see everyone actively participating in the campaign in the days ahead.

