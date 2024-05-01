 PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

Chetna gets second rank in state, Farleen, Sneha emerge third in district

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

Ekampreet Singh Commerce 500/500



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 30

Ekampreet Singh from BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, here, has topped the Class XII examinations, the results of which were declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today.

A national-level gatka player, Ekampreet is from commerce stream. He scored 500 out of 500 marks and topped the state.

Chetna Rani

Commerce 499/500

Ekampreet wants to pursue a career in law and wants to see himself in the GNDU Law Department. His father is working with Oswal Woolen Mills while mother is a housewife. Regular study of 4-5 hours and hard work remained the strengths of Ekampreet, who never went for tuition.

“Schoolteachers were enough to support me to achieve the rank,” he said.

Farleen Kaur

Commerce 497/500

The second rank in the state and the district is bagged by Chetna Rani, a student of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, having commerce stream. She has scored 499 out of 500 marks.

Chetna, a commerce student, wants to become a company secretary. Her father is a private plumber while mother is a housewife. She used to study religiously during late night hours till 3 am. She had taken tuition for accounts.

Sneha Verma

Non-Medical 497/500

Farleen Kaur and Sneha Verma from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, have bagged third rank in the district and fourth in the state by scoring 497 marks out of 500.

Farleen Kaur, a student of commerce wants to do BCom first. The choice of career is yet to be decided by her. Her father works as a supervisor at a factory in Focal Point while mother is a housewife. She used to study from 8-10 hours a day to achieve the goal. She also did not take any tuition.

While Sneha Verma, who took non-medical in Class XII, wants to be an IPS officer. Her father is a driver while mother is a housewife. According to her grandmother, Sneha used to study almost all the time and rested only for a while. She had not taken any tuition and solely depended on the school and self-study.

93.04% pass percentage

A total of 2,84,452 students had appeared for Class XII exams, of which 2,64,662 passed and the pass percentage this year is 93.04 per cent as compared to 92.47 per cent last year. As many as 2,981 students failed the exams in the state and 16,641 students had got compartment. The results of 168 students were withheld by the board.

Ludhiana tops merit list

On the merit list of 320 students released by the board, Ludhiana district tops with 76 students. Of 76, 17 are boys while 59 are girl students. Of these, eight students belong to Government Meritorious School, Ludhiana. Total 35,222 students had appeared for the exams in Ludhiana and 31,788 were passed with 90.25 percentage.

Toppers belong to humble families

All toppers belong to humble families with limited resources, still, the hard work of their wards bore fruit. While Ekampreet Singh’s father works at a factory, Chetna’s father is a plumber. Farleen’s father works as a supervisor and Sneha’s father is a driver.

