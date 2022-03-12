Bhagwant Mann to stake claim today, oath on March 16

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Bhagwant Mann was elected Punjab AAP Legislature Party leader in Mohali today. His name was proposed by Budhlada MLA Budh Ram. Mann will meet the Governor on Saturday to stake claim to form the next government. The swearing-in will take place at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr on March 16.

Addressing the first meeting of the AAP Legislature Party, Mann said AAP government would be run from villages, wards and mohallas to “ensure governance on people’s doorstep.” He cautioned the MLAs against pursuing vendetta politics.

“We will introduce people-oriented schemes. Some guidelines will come from Delhi. We will study welfare schemes in other states and implement these in Punjab,” he said. Earlier in the day, Mann met party convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi for “detailed discussions” on government formation. The meeting was attended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish

Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP in-charge of Punjab affairs Raghav Chadha. —