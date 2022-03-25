Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian's murder: Bid to end kabaddi in state, says MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 24

The Major League Kabaddi (MLK) Federation has decided to retain slain player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian as the president of the federation even as Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh has termed the killing “murder of kabaddi” and sought Centre’s help to stop “this new trend of international crime” in the state.

“This isn’t the murder of Sandeep, whoever has murdered him, has killed kabaddi,” said the Congress MP while addressing a gathering at the bhog ceremony of the international player at his native Nangal Ambian village on Wednesday.

There was angst over the murder, amid calls for justice in the ongoing investigation by kabaddi associations, farmers and others.

The MP said: “As a member of Parliament’s standing committee for sports, I have raised the issue of including kabaddi as in Olympics. Sandeep dreamt of taking kabaddi to the Olympics. I have warned the state government of a new trend of ‘international crime’ being carried out on our land, which needs to be stopped immediately.”

Chaudhary announced naming of a Rs 25 lakh stadium at Nangal Ambian village after Sandeep and announced Rs 10 lakh from the MPLAD fund.

Farm leader Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra said it was a milestone in the effort to save kabaddi. “Sometimes, investigations go cold after the last rites. We must ensure it doesn’t happen in this case. Let us fight those who have sold kabaddi out. Let us rid the sport of gangsters.”

Federation chairman Hakam Singh said: “Sandeep was killed because he wanted to clean the game. His murderers chose a sports ground to scare people and end kabaddi. As long as the federation exists, Sandeep will be our president. A chair will be placed for him at all our meetings. I urge local committees to resume matches. Our federation will resume matches from the next season. We also request the police to probe the murder and find the missing links.”

