Rid sport of drugs, gangsters: Kabaddi leagues

Jalandhar, March 24

Lack of foolproof dope testing norms for players, pressure on associations cleaning the game, rampant inter-association jealousies within kabaddi brought things to a point where one of the most prominent players was gruesomely killed at an arena recently.

As thousands bade adieu to Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian at his bhog ceremony yesterday, kabaddi associations asserted his efforts to cleanse the game led to the murder. Speaking to The Tribune, associations said while the sport’s popularity had witnessed a steady decline since 2007, the murder was a clarion call for ridding it of the “influence of drugs and gangsters” and bringing it under one umbrella body.

Dope test must There is pressure on associations that want to play it clean. Unless there is stringent dope testing, game will be mired in controversy forever. —Lakha Gazipuria, BC United kabaddi association, Vancouver

Lakha Gazipuria, who runs the BC United Kabaddi Association in Canada, said: “Sandeep has fallen prey to politics over his efforts to clean the game.” Baljit Sandhu, chairman, California Kabaddi Federation of USA, said: “The biggest player in the game has been murdered. The game needs to be brought under one umbrella league to encourage security among players and investors.”

Hakam Singh, chairman, Major League Kabaddi Federation, said: “In 2019, we held dope tests and kept results confidential (sharing these only with players and coaches). Next year, we asked them to come clean. Many federations began approaching these very players.” —

