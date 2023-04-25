Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

The Centre on Tuesday declared two-day national mourning following the demise of former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.

In a wireless message (notification) to all the state governments and Union Territory administrations, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “Shri Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab passed away on 25thApril, 2023. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be state mourning for two days on 26thand 27thApril, 2023 throughout India.”

In the notification the MHA said, “On the days of mourning the national flag will be flown at half mast on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on these two days.”

#parkash singh badal #shiromani akali dal