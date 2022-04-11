Clarify on AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap's charge: Sukhpal Khaira to Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

Congress’ Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira has sought a clarification from CM Bhagwant Mann regarding serious allegations levelled against senior police officials by own party MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh.

Also read: Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

In a letter to the CM, Khaira said the AAP MLA in his Facebook post had expressed concern over the posting of Prabodh Kumar as the Special DGP, Punjab Intelligence, on March 25. The Amritsar MLA also flagged the appointment of Arun Pal Singh as the Police Commissioner. He said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had claimed that if voted to power, he would ensure justice to the victims of the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing cases within 24 hours. —

#behbal kalan #kunwar vijay pratap singh #sacrilege #sukhpal khaira