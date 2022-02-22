Congress weighs impact of Deep Sidhu in Malwa

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, February 21

The chances of Congress’ return to power may hinge on the effect the controversy over actor Deep Sidhu’s death has had in the Malwa region.

Keeping their fingers crossed, the party leaders are also studying the impact of the lower polling percentage in the urban areas on the party. Party insiders admit compared to Majha and Doaba, the party may not perform better in the southern part of Malwa.

Day after polling, the Punjab Congress war room assessed the polling patterns after an emotionally charged speech by Deep Sidhu in Amargarh, where, during his campaign for SAD (Amritsar) chief Simranjeet Singh Mann, he had made an appeal to voters not to take the broom discarding sword, besides the narrative built around the cremation of the actor at his native Tharike village in Ludhiana.

Party’s poll strategist sought a detailed seat-by-seat feedback on the narrative of symbolism weaved around Deep Sidhu’s speech. “We are analysing where it would work to the advantage or disadvantage of the Congress, especially in the central Malwa region,” pointed out a senior party leader. It was also being analysed whether projecting Channi as the CM face actually worked at the ground level on the day of polling.

