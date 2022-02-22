Uncanny pattern: Pamphlets on Deep Sidhu, dera message on poll eve

Pamphlets were distributed saying best tribute to Deep Sidhu would be to support Simranjit Singh Mann

Uncanny pattern: Pamphlets on Deep Sidhu, dera message on poll eve

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, February 21

The Malwa belt reported over 73 per cent polling, higher than Doaba and Majha. The higher turnout in Malwa, comprising 15 districts, can be attributed to two factors — the dera element and Deep Sidhu-SAD (Amritsar) effect — which may have dented the AAP’s prospects.

Also read: Congress weighs impact of Deep Sidhu in Malwa

A night before the February 20 polling, posters of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu with emotive messages to voters came up in many areas of Barnala, Bhadaur, Amargarh and Mehal Kalan. Sources say some pamphlets were also distributed, invoking the emotions of people, saying the best tribute they could pay to Deep Sidhu, who died recently, would be to support SAD Amritsar chief Simranjit Singh Mann. The votes polled in favour of the SAD Amritsar may have cut into AAP’s vote share. This has a striking similarity to incidents on the eve of the 2017 elections, when pamphlets were distributed across Punjab questioning people if they would vote for a party that overlooked the 2015 sacrilege incidents. This had aroused sentiment and worked against the SAD-BJP combine.

May hit outcome

  • On Feb 19, Deep Sidhu posters seeking vote for SAD Amritsar distributed. In 2017, similar pamphlets on sacrilege worked against SAD-BJP
  • Similarly, dera voters get message to vote for SAD-BSP, BJP. In 2007, the dera factor played to the advantage of the Congress

Also, on Friday night, just after the “silence period” started, dera voters in 27 constituencies of Malwa were sent messages asking them to vote in favour of the SAD-BSP and BJP-led alliances besides one or two Congress candidates. In a multi-cornered contest, even if 60 per cent of the “Premis” in each constituency towed the dera’s line, it is likely they cut into AAP’s vote share.

In the 2007 elections, when the dera factor had played to the advantage of the Congress, they got 37 of the then 65 seats (seats increased to 69 in Malwa post delimitation).

Though the Congress had lost the election to the Akalis, its tally got a boost because of the dera support. Since then, management of dera votes is a strategy that each party has tried. Poll pundits say though in the last Assembly elections, it did not work in favour of the SAD-BJP, it did increase their vote share in a triangular fight.

#deep sidhu #dera sacha sauda #Malwa #simranjit singh mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

4
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

5
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

6
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Russia welcomes India's 'independent' position

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard

Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Youth Congress says Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher 'missing' as city plunges into darkness

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated