THE TRIBUNE IMPACT

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

20 officers at level of inspector and sub-inspector have been shifted from their present police district within 24 hours

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Picture for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, February 4

Acting on a report in these columns a fortnight ago on “dummy” postings of “politically connected” policemen in various districts, the state police have transferred all such officials to other districts on the intervention of the Election Commission.

20 officers moved out in 24 hours

  • As many as 20 officers in the rank of inspector & SI have been transferred out in 24 hours
  • Of these eight have been shifted out of the Patiala range, while six have been moved out of the Amritsar range

In the latest orders, the state police wing has apprised the Election Commission that all such officers have been transferred.

According to the recent orders, as many as 20 officers at the level of inspector and sub-inspector had been shifted from their present police district within 24 hours.

The Tribune had reported how in the violation of rules, a number of police officers have been deputed to “cells which are not under the direct purview of the Election Commission”. Such transfers are often termed as “dummy” postings as these do not require additional manpower and are not directly related to the electoral process.

While some station house officer (SHO)-level officers, who served for almost three years in a Cabinet minister’s constituency were transferred out of the district, continued to skip their new posting and remained in the constituency, a few others who served for over three years under an MLA managed posting in the Special Branch and continued to play truant from the office to allegedly help the MLA.

A report was sought from the Inspectors General of Police (IGs) and commissioners of police in districts following which all such officers have been ordered to join their new place of posting within 24 hours.

According to the orders, eight such officers have been shifted from Patiala range, while six had been shifted from the border range of Amritsar police.

Interestingly, when a similar attempt was made ahead of the 2017polls, the state Election Commission had issued a notice to then DGP to explain the transfer of policemen on “dummy” postings. Documents in possession of The Tribune revealed many transfers had been made against “dummy” postings. Since these didn’t

fall under the poll panel’s ambit, such officials got a free hand to serve the interests of their political bosses.

The Election Commission guidelines, issued before polls, say: “No officer connected directly with elections shall be allowed to continue in the home district. If he/she has completed three years in respective district, then he/she will not be able to continue with the present posting.”

Welcoming the move, SAD candidate from Patiala Harpal Juneja said: “It is a good decision to shift all such officials, but action should be taken against those senior officials who allowed them to stay in the same district.” The AAP and the SAD had been accusing Congress leaders of keeping choicest officials in the district to seek help ahead of polls.

#punjab police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

2
Jalandhar

ED gets custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew until February 8

3
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

4
Trending

Was Allu Arjun's signature style in Pushpa inspired by Shehnaaz Gill? Here's a proof

5
Nation

Businessman booked for using wife's Aadhaar card to check into hotel with girlfriend

6
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Does Congress have a Plan B for Punjab? Is 'sympathy factor, Scheduled Caste CM being targeted' translating into votes?

7
Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

8
Entertainment

Porn case: SC grants protection from arrest to Sherlyn Chopra

9
Nation

AIMIM chief Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA

10
Delhi

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

Don't Miss

View All
Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Top Stories

China’s bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

Slams renaming of places in Arunachal

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress’

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Amritsar district witnesses 2 deaths; 69 new Covid cases reported

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

City gets 24-mm rainfall in 2 days

At 13°C, Friday was the second coldest day of February in Chandigarh in past 11 years

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

Missing Himachal man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 481 illegal debris dumpers challaned in 2021

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross ~13-cr mark

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released