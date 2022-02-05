Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, February 4

Acting on a report in these columns a fortnight ago on “dummy” postings of “politically connected” policemen in various districts, the state police have transferred all such officials to other districts on the intervention of the Election Commission.

20 officers moved out in 24 hours As many as 20 officers in the rank of inspector & SI have been transferred out in 24 hours

Of these eight have been shifted out of the Patiala range, while six have been moved out of the Amritsar range

In the latest orders, the state police wing has apprised the Election Commission that all such officers have been transferred.

According to the recent orders, as many as 20 officers at the level of inspector and sub-inspector had been shifted from their present police district within 24 hours.

The Tribune had reported how in the violation of rules, a number of police officers have been deputed to “cells which are not under the direct purview of the Election Commission”. Such transfers are often termed as “dummy” postings as these do not require additional manpower and are not directly related to the electoral process.

While some station house officer (SHO)-level officers, who served for almost three years in a Cabinet minister’s constituency were transferred out of the district, continued to skip their new posting and remained in the constituency, a few others who served for over three years under an MLA managed posting in the Special Branch and continued to play truant from the office to allegedly help the MLA.

A report was sought from the Inspectors General of Police (IGs) and commissioners of police in districts following which all such officers have been ordered to join their new place of posting within 24 hours.

According to the orders, eight such officers have been shifted from Patiala range, while six had been shifted from the border range of Amritsar police.

Interestingly, when a similar attempt was made ahead of the 2017polls, the state Election Commission had issued a notice to then DGP to explain the transfer of policemen on “dummy” postings. Documents in possession of The Tribune revealed many transfers had been made against “dummy” postings. Since these didn’t

fall under the poll panel’s ambit, such officials got a free hand to serve the interests of their political bosses.

The Election Commission guidelines, issued before polls, say: “No officer connected directly with elections shall be allowed to continue in the home district. If he/she has completed three years in respective district, then he/she will not be able to continue with the present posting.”

Welcoming the move, SAD candidate from Patiala Harpal Juneja said: “It is a good decision to shift all such officials, but action should be taken against those senior officials who allowed them to stay in the same district.” The AAP and the SAD had been accusing Congress leaders of keeping choicest officials in the district to seek help ahead of polls.

