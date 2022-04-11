Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, April 10
The Congress high command today expelled former Amargarh MLA and PPCC ex-chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s loyalist Surjit Dhiman from the party for “anti-party” activities. The decision came hours after Amrinder Raja Warring was appointed the PPCC chief.
Also read: Will bring cohesion in Punjab Congress: Bharat Bhushan Ashu
The expulsion is being seen as a warning to leaders who did not follow the party’s diktat. Senior party leaders did not rule out similar action against others in the coming days.
Dhiman had questioned Warring’s appointment, calling him inexperienced. He said Warring faced allegations of corruption during his tenure as IYC president.
He also said that an honest leader like Navjot Singh Sidhu was not given the second term as state party chief due to vested interests. He said Warring’s appointment was anti-Punjab and it would prove counter-productive for the party. Confirming Dhiman’s expulsion, Punjab affairs in charge Harish Choudhary said indiscipline would not be tolerated at any cost.
Meanwhile, PPCC chief Raja Warring, working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and CLP deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal landed in Delhi today to meet senior party leaders. They are learnt to have been categorically told to work as a team. The party high command is reportedly keeping a watch on former party MLAs and leaders who had been pushing for the second run for Navjot Sidhu as PPCC chief. While analysing the party’s poor performance in the Assembly poll at different organisational forums, sources said, it was repeatedly flagged that factionalism and lack of unity led to the poll debacle. There were several occasions when CM face Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC ex-chief Navjot Sidhu were not seen on same page.
Questioned Warring’s appointment
- Amargarh ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman questioned Warring’s appointment as PPCC chief, calling him ‘inexperienced’
- He pointed out that Warring faced allegations of corruption during his tenure as IYC chief
- He termed Warring’s appointment as anti-Punjab, claiming it would prove counter-productive for the party
Talking to The Tribune, Warring said he would take every party leader and worker along to strengthen the organisation in Punjab.
Political analyst say Warring still faces a tough challenge from senior leaders, including the Majha brigade. By appointing two Jat leaders, Partap Bajwa as CLP leader and Raja Warring as PPCC chief, the party has pushed the Hindu leadership to second slot by appointing Bharat Bhushan Ashu as working president, they say.
