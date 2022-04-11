Will bring cohesion in Punjab Congress: Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

Facing the daunting task of ending factionalism and putting up a united front, two-time Ludhiana West MLA and former Food and Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has his task cut out as the working president of the PCC.

Aim to connect with every worker My priority will be to connect with each and every worker and turn the tables on political opponents. Bharat Bhushan Ashu, PCC working Prez

In addressing the concerns of Hindu leadership, raised by former PCC chief Sunil Jakhar, the party high command seems to have tasked Ashu with handling the urban vote bank. The party’s young face enjoys good rapport with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary.

Talking to The Tribune, Ashu said working in tandem with PCC chief Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Bajwa, his foremost task would be to boost the morale of party workers. “The appointments have already set the ball rolling. We need to sustain it,” he said.

“In the coming days, you will see party leaders working in cohesion,” he said, adding all new appointees were dyed-in-the-wool Congress men and understand the party’s philosophy and its working style. Ashu, who was the deputy CLP leader in 2016 with then legislature party leader and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, said his another priority would be to connect with each and every worker and turn the tables on political opponents. —