Ex-Jathedar told SGPC to run own channel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 19

The controversy over exclusive rights to a channel to telecast Gurbani from the Golden Temple is not new.

In April 2022, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had offered the government’s assistance to the SGPC in broadcast and communication technology to telecast Gurbani and even offered to bear the entire cost of setting up the infrastructure. The offer was promptly rejected by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

The then officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh had directed the SGPC to work on the modalities to launch its own channel to telecast Gurbani live from the Golden Temple. He had even directed that till the time the order was executed, the SGPC’s IT wing should telecast it through its web channel and share the link temporarily.

A six-member panel of the Kendari Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Chandigarh, had handed over its 245-page report to Akal Takht in May 2022, alleging that the channel was paying grossly insufficient amount to the SGPC for telecasting Gurbani. They alleged the broadcast agreement was extended and even transferred to another channel arbitrarily.