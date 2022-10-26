 Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from 'moderate' to 'poor' : The Tribune India

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from 'moderate' to 'poor'

At 366, Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from 'moderate' to 'poor'

Anti-smog guns deployed to curb pollution in New Delhi. Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, October 25

Punjab cities inhaled poor quality air in the past few days as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) had moved to the ‘poor’ category from the ‘moderate’ category last week. Meanwhile, cracker smoke coupled with over 1,100 farm fires in the past two days added to the already polluted air.

Editorial: Poor air quality

The average AQI of Punjab on Diwali this year was 224 (poor) as compared to 268 (poor) in 2021 and 328 (very poor) in 2020, claimed the government.

On Monday, the two-hour rule (from 8 pm to 10 pm) for bursting crackers went for a toss as people got into action around 6 pm and continued well past midnight.

As many as 924 farm fires on Monday and 181 on Tuesday made matters worse. Punjab has witnessed over 5,798 farm fires till date.

On Diwali night, the maximum AQI was recorded in Amritsar this year at 262 (poor). Last year, the maximum value of AQI 327 (very poor) was observed in Jalandhar and in 2020, the maximum AQI 386 (very poor) was observed in Amritsar.

On Diwali night, the minimum AQI 188 (moderate) for this year was recorded in Mandi Gobindgarh against last year’s value of 220 (poor) and 262 (poor) in 2020.

Last year on Diwali night, the AQI of two cities (Amritsar and Jalandhar) remained in ‘very poor’ category. In 2020, four cities Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala remained in ‘very poor’ category. “The maximum AQI reduction this year was observed in Jalandhar (31.2 per cent) and minimum was observed in Patiala (7 per cent),” claimed Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. “This year’s air quality showed an improvement as compared to last year on Diwali. While no city remained in the moderate category of AQI last year, two cities (Khanna and Mandi Gobindgarh) this year were in the moderate category,” he said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Six cities (Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Mandi Gobindgarh and Khanna) of Punjab observed a reduction in AQI during this year’s Diwali as compared to 2020 and 2021’s Diwali days, said the minister, adding the average AQI of Punjab this Diwali was 224 (poor) as compared to 268 (poor) in 2021 and 328 (very poor) in 2020.

PPCB Member Secretary Karunesh Garg said “reduction in crackers and less area being burnt in the fields has helped air quality. Further, the wind speed today helped disperse the pollutants.”

However, experts pointed out that the data released by the PPCB does not show the particulate matter (PM) recorded in various cities. “Usually, the data is released along with the AQI every year after Diwali, but this year, that data is missing,” they said.

Officials said that they would release the PM-related data on Wednesday as “it was being prepared”.

#Agriculture #Diwali #Environment #farm fires #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

2
Punjab

'Khalistani', Indian supporters clash in Canada on Diwali night

3
Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandfather belongs to Ludhiana, kin say him becoming UK PM a moment of pride

4
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

5
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim names Honeypreet as 'Ruhani Didi'

6
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata are worth 730 million pounds, its twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III: Indian-origin MP Nadia

7
Trending

Viral video: 'It's revenge time...' Trevor Noah’s takedown on racist swipe at Rishi Sunak

8
Chandigarh

Tablets worth Rs 12 lakh gutted in Chandigarh's Sector 26

9
Pollywood

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Afsana Khan grilled by NIA for 5 hrs, Punjabi singer to go Live on Instagram at 3.30pm

Don't Miss

View All
Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’
Trending

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan' link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment'

Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Top News

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions

Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan goes live on Instagram to share ‘some special things’ related to Sidhu Moosewala

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in th...

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Said Kejriwal trying to divert attention from his party’s “a...


Cities

View All

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his family pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar breathes better this Diwali

Amritsar residents fail to stick to two-hour window for bursting crackers

Akal Takht Jathedar questions govt's silence on conversions

Valour on display: Nihangs show their horse-riding skills on occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

At 179, Chandigarh sees highest burn, eye injury cases in four years

Cracker Ban: Panchkula cocks a snook

8 incidents of fire, no casualty in Panchkula

17 sustain burns in Dera Bassi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Delhi’s air quality improves, but still ‘poor’

AAP, BJP in war of words on ‘drop’ in bursting of crackers

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

44 fire incidents on festival night in Jalandhar

Minor 'raped', found 30 km away from home in Kapurthala district

Day after, streets in Jalandhar strewn with waste

Business hit by dump in festive season: Urban Estate traders

Day after, city sees 2nd worst AQI in state

Day after, Ludhiana sees 2nd worst AQI in Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

Over 60 cases of burns reported in Ludhiana district

70 fire incidents in Ludhiana, 3 major

Doctor assaulted in Ludhiana Civil Hospital, 3 booked

Patiala residents flout restrictions, burst firecrackers till 1 am

Patiala residents flout restrictions, burst firecrackers till 1 am

Punjabi University's clone website creates flutter

24/7 emergency norms go for toss, Patiala's Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital ‘shuts’ gates at night

Patiala district reports 50 cases of burns

Cracker fires destroy shop, 2 vehicles in Patiala