Few vents, sewerage design ‘outdated’, industry blames Ludhiana MC, PPCB for deaths

Sewage samples being collected in Giaspura locality of Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, May 1

Even as the findings of a magisterial inquiry ordered into the death of 11 persons in Giaspura locality of Ludhiana is awaited, there is no denying the fact that the sewerage system in Punjab’s congested industrial city lacks sufficient vents to release toxic gases.

The 11 persons, including three children, had died on Sunday allegedly after inhaling poisonous gas. Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials today checked what led to the build-up of hydrogen sulphide in the sewer lines, which might have led to the tragedy. They also said the poisonous gas was no longer being detected in the air. Industrialists said it was wrong to blame them for the tragedy. “The owners of industrial houses are being questioned as easy targets. Can the civic authorities and the PPCB wash their hands of the responsibility to clean sewer lines and upgrade the exhaust design to match the rising demand,” asked Upkar Singh Ahuja, the president of the Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings. He said the government must order a design audit to get to the root of the problem.

Ground reports from Giaspura also show the presence of illegal factories manufacturing nut-bolts, besides electroplating and other units using toxic chemicals. A majority of these illegal units were being run from houses and the chemical waste was disposed of into old-design sewers, said sources.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said she would be able to make an official statement only after the investigation was complete. “At one site, we found a sewer cover broken. Someone was probably trying to remove blockage under the cover. We have asked people not to indulge in any such activity and to call us instead,” she said.

PPCB Chief Environmental Engineer Sandeep Bahl said it had been established that the gas leaked was hydrogen sulfide (H2S). “We have collected samples from four locations—two upstream and as many downstream from the tragedy site. We have scanned 50-metre surrounding area and examined CCTV footage since April 29, but no indiscriminate manual release of the chemical could be found. We will map the entire area up to a radius of 200 metres,” he said.

Bahl said 10 teams of technical experts from Ludhiana, Patiala, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar had been constituted for the probe.

Giaspura is densely populated with migrant labourers being the dominant community. The residents are said to be used to obnoxious odour, particularly after it rained.

Design audit sought

  • Industrialists say the sewerage system lacked sufficient vents for release of taxic gases
  • Have demanded immediate design audit to get to the root of the problem
  • Several illegal industrial units too functional in Giaspura, many from houses

