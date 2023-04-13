 Four jawans shot dead in Bathinda Cantt, shooters yet to be nabbed : The Tribune India

Four jawans shot dead in Bathinda Cantt, shooters yet to be nabbed

Soldiers were asleep in barracks | Police rule out terror angle | Missing INSAS rifle recovered



Sukhmeet Bhasin &

Ajay Banerjee

Tribune News Service

Bathinda/New Delhi, April 12

Four Indian Army jawans were shot dead early Wednesday morning while they were sleeping in their barracks at the Bathinda military station. The killers have not been identified so far even as several theories around the killing are being ascertained.

A stolen INSAS automatic rifle that is suspected to have been used in the gruesome killing was recovered in the evening from the military station.

Security men stand guard at the Bathinda military station on Wednesday. Pawan Sharma

The weapon and the 19 empty shells of INSAS which were recovered from the spot of killing have been sent for a forensic examination. The rifle along with a magazine of 28 bullets had been stolen from the station armoury on April 9.

The Army has lodged an FIR with the police in Bathinda and a case under Section 302 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered. The dead include Gunners Sagar Banne, Karnalesh R , Yogesh Kumar J and Santosh M Nagaral, all from the 80 Medium Regiment of Artillery. The first three were drivers of specialised vehicles that pull artillery guns.

The shooting was carried out inside the barrack behind the officers’ mess of the Regiment around 4.30 am. The Bathinda military station spread over 55 sq km has multiple regiments, and each regiment has its own guard room, sentry post and is walled. Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Bathinda, Ajay Gandhi, heading the Punjab police probe team, said: “Two persons in civvies were believed to be behind this shooting.”

The FIR lodged at the Bathinda Cantt police station mentions that the two accused were wearing white kurta-pyjama and their faces were covered with a cloth. After killing four jawans, the duo escaped into the forest area. A search operation is underway while the military and police are scanning the CCTV footage for clues.

The FIR says Gunners Yogesh Kumar and Sagar Banne, after doing guard duty, went to their room on the first floor of the barrack. The other two Gunners Santosh and Karnalesh were sleeping in an adjoining room.

As the military station woke up to gunshots, a jawan alerted his unit officer about the firing. He mentioned that two unknown persons were seen coming out from the barrack, one of them was carrying an INSAS rifle and the other had a sharp-edged weapon in his hand.Army’s South Western Command headquartered at Jaipur said a joint investigation with the Punjab Police was in progress. The Army’s 10 Corps, headquartered in Bathinda, is tasked to the western borders and is under the Jaipur Command.

Following the firing, the gates of Bathinda military station were closed. The post-mortem of the victims will be conducted at Bathinda Civil Hospital. Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said: “As per the information we have got so far, it is clear that it is not a terrorist attack. We are in touch with the Army authorities and the matter is under investigation.” No other injuries to personnel or loss or damage to property have been reported, the South Western Command said.

Firing at dawn

4.30 am: 4 jawans shot dead in barracks. Maj Shukla alerted. Quick Reaction Teams activated

9.30 am: Army says 4 jawans killed in firing incident

10 am: Bathinda SSP Khurana says ‘not a terrorist attack’

11 am: Army says all aspects, including possible use of missing INSAS rifle, being probed

11.30 am: Army Chief briefs Defence Minister

2.30 pm: FIR by Maj Shukla against 2 unidentified persons

5 pm: Police say two in civil dress suspected to be behind shooting

6 pm: INSAS rifle & magazine located

All victims were from 80 Medium Regiment of Artillery

The slain soldiers: Gunners Sagar Banne | Karnalesh R | Yogesh Kumar J | Santosh M Nagaral

Army headcount says all accounted for

Shooters conversant with topography

  • The shooters knew that topography of the 55 sq km military station where multiple military units are based

Altercation angle

  • Army is probing if the 4 dead jawans had a verbal altercation with anyone within the force or civilians who visit the station for various services

No random shooting

  • Punjab Police have ruled out a terror act as the two killers did not carry out random shooting as terrorists would have. It seemed the shooters knew that the four jawans were sleeping after duty

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

6
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

7
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

8
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

9
Haryana

No funds, work on approach road to Faridabad-Noida bridge comes to halt

10
Punjab

All sections living in peace and brotherhood, says Akal Takht Jathedar in his Baisakhi day address

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket

Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI likely to question Kejriwal on Sunday on crucial points related to its probe in excise policy case

CBI likely to question Kejriwal on Sunday on crucial points related to its probe in excise policy case

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration