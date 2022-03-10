From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, March 10

After almost a decade of running the state congress and a decade of running the state politics from Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power centre shifts to the house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli in Nihal Bagh. Ajit Pal Kohli leads by over 16,000 votes at the end of 11 rounds.

From anxious supporters in the morning when over a dozen SUVs were seen entering and leaving the Moti Bagh Palace- the official residence of Capt Amarinder Singh, the mood turned sombre by afternoon.

Not only Patiala urban where Capt Amarinder trailed by over 14,000 votes, the congress was almost routed out from all 8 seats at its citadel of Patiala. Capt Amarinder was trailing to former Mayor Ajit Pal Kohli who was riding high in the AAP wave. “It was writing on the wall as the Amarinder regime backed corrupt men to run the police and the Municipal Corporation in Patiala”, said AAP supporters.

Even six time MLA Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was trailing behind AAP debutant Dev Mann, whom he had defeated in 2017 polls. In Rajpura, Congress MLA Hardyal Kamboj is facing tight contest as he stands third with AAPs Neena Mittal who leads by 14,000 votes from the BJPs Jagdish Singh Jagga.

“It is the victory of the people and their unheard voice against the regime of Congress and SAD misrule of over 70 years”, says AAP candidate from Patiala rural Balbir Singh, who leads by 13,000 votes till filing of the copy.

Earlier in July 2021, after almost over two decades, the power centre in the Congress citadel of Patiala held firmly by Capt Amarinder Singh and wife MP Preneet Kaur, suddenly seems to have shifted from their official residence of New Moti Bagh to the Yadavindra Colony based Navjot Sidhu’s parental house, after he was removed as CM mid-term. In the past three days, over 36 MLAs and senior leaders from Punjab Congress have visited Sidhu personally in Patiala.

In a clear signal that the corridors of power have shifted from the palace to the colony named after the ancestors of Capt Amarinder in Nihal Bagh area in Baradari gardens, senior officials rushed to greet Kohli.

“This is enough to show that political shift is not inevitable”, said a second generation congressman from old city who sided with AAP months before polls.