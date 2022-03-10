Capt Amarinder says, 'I accept the verdict of the people with all humility', congratulates AAP

Chandigarh, March 10
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh congratulates AAP as the party appears set for clean sweep in state assembly polls.
Also read: From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh
Navjot Sidhu among first Congress leaders to congratulate AAP, says 'voice of Punjab's people is voice of God'
The two-time chief minister wrote: “I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines. Congratulations to @AAPPunjab and @BhagwantMann”
Amarinder Singh lost from his home turf Patiala Urban seat by a margin of 19,873 votes, according to assembly poll results declared on Thursday.
Singh was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.
The 79-year-old scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family had floated his own party --- Punjab Lok Congress -- following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister of the state.
He had later entered into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) for contesting the February 20 assembly polls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep
Leading: AAP 92, Congress 16, SAD 6, BJP 2, Others 1
It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann
Was speaking in an exclusive telephonic interview with The T...
You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann
The AAP CM candidate was speaking to people in Sangrur
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election
These stalwarts fall by the wayside by the AAP tsunami
AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM
Big stalwarts trailing by huge margins shows public contempt...