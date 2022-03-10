Capt Amarinder says, 'I accept the verdict of the people with all humility', congratulates AAP

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, March 10

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh congratulates AAP as the party appears set for clean sweep in state assembly polls.

The two-time chief minister wrote: “I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines. Congratulations to @AAPPunjab and @BhagwantMann”

Amarinder Singh lost from his home turf Patiala Urban seat by a margin of 19,873 votes, according to assembly poll results declared on Thursday.

Singh was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli.

The 79-year-old scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family had floated his own party --- Punjab Lok Congress -- following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister of the state.

He had later entered into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) for contesting the February 20 assembly polls.

#capt amarinder singh