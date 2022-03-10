'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, March 10

AAP candidate from Kapurthala Manju Rana hurled abuses at sitting MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh following her defeat as the two crossed path outside the counting centre at Virsa Vihar here.

Also read: Navjot Sidhu among first Congress leaders to congratulate AAP, says 'voice of Punjab's people is voice of God'

A visibly flustered and angry Manju Rana rained abuses on Rana Gurjeet Singh as he quietly stared at her. In Kapurthala district, AAP has not gained a significant lead in any of the four constituencies so far even though it registered significant votes.

While Kapurthala seat has been won by Rana Gurjeet, his son fighting as Independent is leading in Sultanpur Lodhi while Congress leads in Phagwara and Bholath.

Shouted down by Rana Gurjeet’s supporters and Congress workers, she kept on abusing the veteran Congress leader. Rana Gurjeet Singh has won the Kapurthala seat by a margin of 7,254 votes. He received 43,752 votes against 36,498 by Manju Rana.

He has also emerged as one of the biggest winners in Doaba as both him and his son Rana Inder Partap (contesting as Independent from Sultanpur Lodhi) have registered big wins.

Ranting out at Rana Gurjit, Manju Rana said in chaste Punjbai: "Tu tan sapp ban ke dasda, tusi do ghante ch lokan nu kharideya (You bite like a snake, bought votes in two hours).” While Rana Gurjit's supporters, Congress leader Advocate Neelam Mahajan among others raised slogans supporting Rana Gurjeet Singh, she again returned shouting at Rana.

She added, "Peo di jammi nahi je tennu jeen daungi Kapurthale ch. Jee ke dikhain mere hunde kiddan jinda (won’t let you survive in Kapurthala now)."

As she said these words, Rana remained surprised but quiet as he silently as he looked at her with a slight grin on his face.

Until the filing of this report, Rana Gurjeet’s son also maintained his consistent day long lead at Sultanpur Lodhi with 38,053 votes. Congress' incumbent at Sultanpur Lodhi Navtej Singh Cheema has received only 12,229 votes so far.