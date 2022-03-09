Harpal Singh Cheema: Parties in Punjab plotting against us

Chandigarh, March 8
AAP senior leader Harpal Singh Cheema termed the meeting of CM Charanjit Singh Channi and his predecessor Capt Amarinder Singh with Home Minister Amit Shah as ‘betrayal with Punjab’. He alleged the sole agenda of these meetings was how to stop the formation of AAP government in Punjab.
Also read: Exit polls: AAP ecstatic in Punjab, rivals advise caution
“As all exit poll results are indicating an AAP government in the state, leaders of these traditional parties are again joining hands to hatch conspiracies,” he said. —
