HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 19

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Sunday put the State of Punjab and its functionaries on notice on a habeas corpus petition seeking issuance of directions to the Jalandhar commissioner of police and other officials to produce alleged detainee Amritpal Singh “in the interest of justice”.

Justice N.S. Shekhawat of the high court also fixed the case for further hearing on Tuesday.

Among other things, petitioner Imaan Singh Khara alleged that ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh had been illegally and forcibly detained by the commissioner and other official respondents without any authority of law.

Directions were also sought for the appointment of a warrant officer to visit the “spot”.

“If the detainee is found in illegal custody of the respondents, he be set at liberty forthwith,” the petitioner added.

The Bench was also told by the petitioner that he was the legal adviser of organisation ‘Waris Punjab De’ and alleged detainee Amritpal Singh.

The petitioner through counsel Judgepreet Singh Warring added the officials, along with the Central Para Military Forces, detained Amritpal Singh from Shahkot area of Jalandhar district illegally and forcibly without disclosing any reason on March 18.

“Even as per the mandate of law, the respondents are required to disclose the reasons to the detainee prior to illegal arrest/taking over illegal custody. Moreover, the respondents are intentionally not disclosing anything to the family of the detainee, despite the fact that more than 24 hours have lapsed since then. So, in these circumstances there is strong enough apprehension danger to the life of the Amritpal Singh,” he added.

