In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action

Patiala, March 27

Following three custodial deaths in the past few weeks, two in March alone, the Punjab Police have issued an advisory to SSPs and Commissioners to brief junior officers to ensure the safety of arrested persons.

Custodial deaths serious matter: ADGP March 7, 2022: Scrap dealer in Fazilka dies in custody; ASI, senior constable booked (Read story) March 8: Snatching case accused ‘hangs self’ in Ludhiana, 2 cops booked (Read story)

The authorities have warned in case of custodial death or torture, the responsibility of senior officers will be fixed. The advisory, issued by the ADGP (Law and Order), reads, “It’s a serious matter and indicates lapses in supervision of police stations by senior officers.”

All senior officers have been directed to brief DSPs, SHOs and police post heads to be vigilant and ensure the safety accused persons as per law. “No negligence should be tolerated. In case of any eventuality, senior officers must ensure prompt action as per law,” the advisory reads.

A senior IPS officer confirmed that despite repeated directions by various courts, the officers concerned were showing reluctance in transparent monitoring of police stations and custodial rooms. “In most cases, heads of police stations blame birds or windstorms for non-functional CCTVs. This has to stop else custodial deaths and torture of arrested accused will continue. Some accountability has to be fixed,” he said.

Punjab had recorded the third highest number of deaths in judicial custody in the last five years after Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In 2021, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that UP registered the highest number of 126 deaths in judicial custody between 2018-19 and 2020-21, followed by Bihar (58) and Punjab (32). Punjab has nearly 24,000 prisoners in its 25 jails.

