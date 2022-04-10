Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 9

A 21-year-old Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, has been shot by an unidentified man at the entrance of the Sherbourne subway station in Canada’s Toronto while he was on his way to work, according to the police.

Kartik Vasudev

Kartik’s cousin Gaurav Vasudev has tweeted, “My cousin was shot yesterday. We still don’t know what happened.”

We want the truth out We want the truth behind the gruesome murder to come out at the earliest so we can know what happened and why our child was shot. Jitesh Vasudev, victim’s father

According to information, Kartik, who hails from Ghaziabad, was pursuing global management from Toronto-based Seneca University and was in his first year. He had shifted to Canada in January and was staying at an apartment he shared with his cousin. Shortly after joining the college, he found a job at a restaurant in Downtown area. Every day, Kartik would take the same route using the subway and bus to reach his workplace.

The Consulate General of India said, “We are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in the early repatriation of mortal remains.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, “Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family.”

The Toronto Police Service said Kartik was shot on Thursday evening at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station. He received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment. Kartik is survived by his parents and a younger brother.

The police said the suspect in the shooting is a Black male standing five-foot-six to five-foot-seven inches tall.

Left home in January