BBMB issue: It is direct attack on Punjab's rights, says Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, February 25

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken stern note of move to abolish permanent representation of Punjab in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), terming it another “direct attack” on the rights of the state.

In a statement here on Friday, party’s state president Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP-led Modi government of robbing the state of its rights. “It is a direct blow to India’s federal system,” said Mann, condemning the central government’s move to “dilute” Punjab’s position in the Bhakra Beas Management Board. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review all “anti-Punjab” decisions and restore the rights of Punjab.

Mann said: “The Union Government should refrain from taking arbitrary decisions on BBMB rules, abandon the stepmotherly attitude towards Punjab and stop the loot. Conspiracies are being hatched to oust Punjab from the BBMB management.”

Besides blaming the subsequent Congress and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regimes at the Centre, the AAP leader held state leadership, including Capt Amarinder Singh and Badals, equally responsible for diminishing Punjab’s status in the management of the Bhakra Beas Management Board. Mann said he would take up the matter with the Prime Minister.

The AAP state president added various conspiracies were being hatched to hurt the brotherly bond between Punjab and Haryana formed during the farmers’ agitation at the Delhi borders.

“Eliminating the permanent representation of Punjab in the Bhakra Beas Management Board management is part of this conspiracy and people should stay cautious,” he said.

