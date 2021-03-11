It’s another AAP drama: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Chandigarh, May 20
State Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today questioned the AAP government for announcing that Sewa Kendras and Sanjh Kendras would be converted into mohalla clinics.
“The state already has a huge medical infrastructure. The AAP government’s move defies logic,” he said.
Warring advised CM Bhagwant Mann that instead of parroting what he was told by his masters in Delhi, he should work on Punjab’s own model. “Punjab is not a municipal corporation like Delhi. It is a full-fledged state with entirely different needs,” the Congress leader added.
