Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

Chandigarh, March 1
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi clarified it wasn’t his birthday after wishes poured in for the Congress leader.
Harish Chaudhary, the All India Congress Committee general secretary who's in charge of Punjab, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led birthday greetings.
“Grateful for all the wishes pouring in for me today,” Channi said in his tweet, “however today is not my birthday”.
“Your blessings holds utmost importance in my life and motivates me to work harder. I wholeheartedly thank everyone for the love showered on me,” the tweet read.
