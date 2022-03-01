PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sent birthday wishes to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi who turned 59.

“On his birthday, best wishes to Punjab CM Shri @CHARANJITCHANNI Ji. Praying for his good health and long life,” the PM tweeted ahead of top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On his birthday, best wishes to Punjab CM Shri @CHARANJITCHANNI Ji. Praying for his good health and long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2022

In his Twitter wishes for Channi days ahead of March 10 when the results for elections to five states including Punjab will be declared, the PM sought to make a political statement of camaraderie in times of intense political bickering and fight.

From the Congress side, AICC Punjab in charge Harish Chaudhary was the senior-most leader to have wished Channi by the time PM’s tweet came.

Twitter greetings for Channi from state unit chief Navjot Sidhu and his predecessor Sunil Jakhar were also missing until the time of PM’s message.