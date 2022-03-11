Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

Who would have known that Bhagwant Mann, who started his career as a political satirist and comedian, would be the Chief Minister of Punjab one day?

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Punjab Government headed by Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister will take place at Khatkar Kalan on March 16.

The Aam Aadmi Party won the Punjab Assembly election in style bagging 92 of the 117 seats.

Amid all this, an old clip of Bhagwant Mann participating in a reality laughter challenge show during his stand-up comedy days where Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was a judge has surfaced and is being widely shared online.

PUNJAB



It’s pretty clear that @BhagwantMann

will be the next CM



Among his competitors was @sherryontopp#Throwback to the Laughter Challenge - where Bhagwant was cracking a joke on politics and Siddhu was laughing as the judge. #PunjabElections

pic.twitter.com/gcoCnRa91R — Raj (@iamup) March 10, 2022

In the clip, Bhagwant Mann jokes about politics. He says, “I asked a politician what 'rajneeti' (politics) means. He told me that it is the act of deciding how to govern. Then I asked what ‘gormint’ (read government) means. He said it means those who 'gaur' (look closely) at each issue only to forget it a minute later.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was judging the act along with Shekhar Suman, bursts into laughter as soon as he hears the joke. After all these years, this clip on the day of the election results in Punjab has a new meaning now and is being related to the present situation.

Bhagwant Mann won the election from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur.

