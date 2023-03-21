Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

Chandigarh, March 21
‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh has been on the run for past 4 days as Punjab Police launched state-wide operation to nab him and people associated with his organisation.
Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal’s different pictures were released by Punjab Police spokesperson IG Sukhchain Singh Gill in Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Police said he may have changed appearance and released these pictures from his past for identification.
Amritpal was declared fugitive after he dodged arrest during Punjab Police operation against him.
Police have arrested 154 people so far but Amritpal is still at large.
Amritpal has been booked under NSA, police said.
