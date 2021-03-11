Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 31

Gang wars in Punjab are not a new phenomenon, but in the past few years, the gang wars in Punjab are getting bloody.

One sensational murder is followed by another retaliatory murder with different gangs owing responsibility.

The presence of gangs first made headlines when the armed gangsters attacked the Nabha Prison with maximum security and managed to rescue six inmates, two of whom were terrorists and the remaining four, gangsters.

The main escaped gangster behind the incident, Vicky Gounder, along with his aide, was later shot dead in a police encounter while those who led to the jail attack were arrested.

In the past four years, the gangs were back in news with almost six different gangs being operational in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. “What is surprising is their nexus spread across many states, helping gangsters with hideouts, logistics, boarding and even a safe travel passage,” said a cop, privy to the unit tracking them.

Within a few hours after the killing of popular Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar allegedly took responsibility for the murder.

The name of Lawrence Bishnoi also came to the fore for being involved in the killing. However, Bishnoi’s lawyer has denied his involvement.

“We fear another gang war now, as the chain of gangs is inter-connected and complex and it is important to understand it. Every gang wants to prove its supremacy over the other and control territories under their banner,” said another police official.

“Past incidents of violence show that a murder is avenged with a murder. We have to be cautious,” he added.

He explained: In October 2020, 26-year-old Gurlal Brar, former state president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), was shot dead by three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants outside City Emporium Mall, Industrial Area, Phase I, here.

He was an acquaintance of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Later, Beant Singh, the alleged shooter, arrested by Moga police in 2021, revealed that he, along with his accomplices Neeraj Chaska and Mandeep Mandy, both residents of Jaito in Faridkot, had allegedly killed Gurlal Brar to avenge the murder of Lavi Deora (an associate of Bambiha group), who was killed by members of the Bishnoi gang at a fair in Kotkapura in 2017.

In retaliation on October 22, 2020, Ranjit Singh, alias Rana Sidhu was shot dead by four armed attackers at Aulakh village on the Muktsar-Malout highway. The then Muktsar SSP D Sudarvizhi had claimed in December 2020 that accused Pawan Nehra had been arrested and two pistols were recovered from him.

“Mastermind Goldy Brar, presently in Canada, and two other accused were yet to be arrested. Goldy wanted to avenge the death of his cousin, Gurlal Brar, who was shot in Chandigarh,” he said.

In February 2021, Gurlal Pehalwan from Faridkot was shot dead and later the Punjab DGP had claimed that the killing was organised by Goldy Brar, with the help of gangster Bishnoi, to avenge the murder of his cousin.

Later, in August last year, Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight in Mohali by two armed miscreants. The name of Sidhu Moosewala’s manager was under probe in the case, along with Bambiha and Haryana-based gang members.

“Now, it is anybody’s guess what we expect next as the gang rivalries have reached another level and a couple of Punjabi singers face threat already. We need to act strictly and ensure justice and arrest the masterminds. But in majority of the cases, they are abroad,” said a senior IPS officer.

#goldy brar #lawrence bishnoi #sidhu moosewala