Punjab polling 71.95%, Gidderbaha tops: EC

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, February 21

The Election Commission (EC) today revised the overall voting percentage in the Punjab Assembly poll to 71.95 per cent, up from 70 per cent recorded yesterday.

Over 80 per cent polling was witnessed in 11 seats, including Sardulgarh and Budhladha in Mansa; Gidderbaha and Lambi (Muktsar), Fazilka and Jalalabad (Fazilka); Guruharsahai and Zira (Ferozepur); and Maur, Bhucho Mandi and Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda). These segments comprise the Malwa region which, with 69 seats, is politically significant.

At 84.93 per cent, Gidderbaha saw the highest turnout. Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is facing a challenge from Akali Dal candidate Dimpy Dhillon from the constituency.

There are nine constituencies where less than 62 per cent votes were polled. Four of these are in Amritsar district (Amritsar North, Amritsar South, Amritsar West and Amritsar Central) and the rest in Ludhiana (Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana North, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana North and Atam Nagar). The lowest polling was witnessed in Amritsar West (55.10 per cent), the constituency from where Medical Education and Research Minister Raj Kumar Verka is contesting.

Among the districts, Mansa topped the polling chart at 81.24 per cent, followed by Muktsar at 80.49 per cent. Amritsar district, which is witnessing some interesting contests, recorded 65.84 per cent polling. SAS Nagar saw 66.87 per cent voting and Jalandhar 66.95 per cent.

#dimpy dhillon #gidderbaha #raja warring