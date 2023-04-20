Punjab Vigilance Bureau books dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh under Prevention of Corruption Act

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 20

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday booked dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly owning disproportionate assets.

The Vigilance Bureau FIR is based on the three reports by a Special Investigation Team on Raj Jit’s collusion with drug-tainted and dismissed cop Inderjit Singh.

The SIT reports and stated there was a surge in Raj Jit’s properties in the year 2013 (when Inderjit was working under him in Tarn Taran as CIA in-charge) The FIR quoting the reports said Raj Jit while buying the properties under-valued those in the registration deeds. He allegedly gave the property sellers substantial amount in cash, which could be black money or ill-gotten drug money.

The FIR stated that Raj Jit mobilised huge amounts as loans/gifts from friends for buying the property in his and family member’s names.

The Vigilance officials have after analysing the SIT reports said in the FIR that although intimations have been given by Raj Jit Singh to his department in respect of these loans/gifts, the financial capacity of those individuals who had given such loans/gifts is required to be investigated.

Regarding one property in Eco-City-1, the sellers have told sale amount to be higher than what had been reflected in the Sale Deeds. The seller Rupinder Singh of Mullanpur village, Mohali, he had sold, along with other owners, the residential plot bearing No. 1065, Eco-City-1,of 500 Sq. Yds (Annexure-1) to Rajjit Singh for Rs 20 lakh, but Raj Jit paid in cash also.

Rupinder further stated that apart from plot sold to Raj Jit Singh, another plot of 300 sq.yds was sold to a different party, and for both these deals, the total payment, including cheques and cash, was about Rs. 1 crore. Hence proportionately amount paid by Raj Jit Singh through cheque (Rs 20 lakhs) and cash (Rs 42 lakh) is approximately Rs 62 lakh and not just Rs. 20 lakh as reported by him.

Similarly, Darshan Singh and partners had sold agricultural land measuring 7 Kanals 2 Marlas Mukhbir Kaur wife of Raj Jit Singh for Rs 40 lakh per acre However, he further stated that the actual deal was at the rate of Rs 1.85 crore per acre, and the balance payment was received in cash.

The evaluation report of the Income Tax department also shows the actual price of properties of Raj Jit higher than the registration price.

#AIG Raj Jit Singh #bhagwant mann #Punjab Vigilance Bureau