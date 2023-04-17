Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 17

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday dismissed controversial cop, AIG Raj Jit Singh.

ਨਸ਼ਾ ਤਸਕਰੀ ਚ ਸ਼ਾਮਿਲ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਬਖਸ਼ਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ..ਸੀਲਬੰਦ ਲਿਫ਼ਾਫ਼ਿਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਰਿਪੋਰਟਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਘੋਖਣ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਰਾਜਜੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ PPS ਨੂੰ ਡਰੱਗ ਤਸਕਰੀ ਕੇਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਾਮਜ਼ਦ ਕਰਕੇ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਨੌਕਰੀ ਤੋਂ ਬਰਖਾਸਤ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ ਵਿਜੀਲੈੰਸ ਨੂੰ ਚਿੱਟੇ ਦੀ ਤਸਕਰੀ ਨਾਲ ਕਮਾਈ ਹੋਈ ਸੰਮਤੀ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਵੀ ਕਿਹਾ ਗਿਆ ਹੈ..ਵੇਰਵੇ ਜਲਦੀ — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 17, 2023

He also ordered a vigilance probe against his “disproportionate assets”.

The action came after the three SIT reports were opened on Raj Jit’s alleged collusion with dismissed cop Inderjit Singh, who “planted money on the innocent to extort money and helped drug smugglers by leaving loopholes in the investigation”.

Inderjit was arrested by ADGP Harpreet Sidhu-led Special Task Force on drugs in 2018 during Capt Amarinder Singh’s government. However, no action was taken against Raj Jit.

CM Mann had announced earlier this month that he had received the reports and would soon take action.